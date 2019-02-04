Adesua Etomi Cheers as Banky W Lays Out His Manifesto at #EtiOsa Debate

Adesua Etomi is so proud of her husband Banky W.

Today, the actor joined his colleagues at the Eti-Osa Constituency House of Representatives Debate facilitated by Media Room Hub, Pulse, and the BBC in Lagos.

The debate has stirred heated reactions on social media, and Etomi, who is so proud of her husband’s performance, has taken to her page to share her thoughts on his presentations.

See her tweets below:

I AM SO FLIPPING PROUD😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) February 4, 2019

HUMAN BEING LIKE OLUBANKOLE👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) February 4, 2019

Banky will floor naysayers. Y'all only know him since he started music. GO AND DO YOUR RESEARCH ON HIS EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE before music.

Book smart.

Business savy

Street smart

Charismatic

HONEST

Excellence trails this man's life.

Nothing was EVER handed to him. He worked HARD — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) February 4, 2019

As innnn….He has always been intelligent. We need to break this stigma that is attached to people in the arts. They think we don't have sense cause of what we choose to do when it takes A WHOLE LOT OF SENSE to do what we do. https://t.co/t6nzD8A7FZ — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) February 4, 2019