Adesua Etomi Cheers as Banky W Lays Out His Manifesto at #EtiOsa Debate

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Adesua Etomi Cheers as Banky W Lays Out His Manifesto at #EtiOsa Debate

Adesua Etomi is so proud of her husband Banky W.

Today, the actor joined his colleagues at the Eti-Osa Constituency House of Representatives Debate facilitated by Media Room Hub, Pulse, and the BBC in Lagos.

The debate has stirred heated reactions on social media, and Etomi, who is so proud of her husband’s performance, has taken to her page to share her thoughts on his presentations.

See her tweets below:

,

Related Posts

Kiki Osinbajo Replies Trolls Who Wished Her Dad Died in That Helicopter Crash

February 4, 2019

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Being Trolled for Laughing at 21 Savage Memes

February 4, 2019

Davido Talks Afrobeats, Politics and More in New Chat With UK’s Channel 4: Watch

February 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *