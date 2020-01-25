‘Adesina has sold his soul to Satan’ – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted the Special Adviser to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, for attacking the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its reaction to the gruesome murder of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram.

Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Michika Local government area of Adamawa state was beheaded by the insurgents in an escalation of attacks in the northeast this year.

CAN on Thursday rejected the reaction of President Buhari to the killing, saying Christians were tired of the usual press releases and condemnations which have failed to make any meaningful impact.

In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Adesina accused the Christian leaders of labeling Buhari an “anti-christian”, and called out CAN for being more like a political party and less a religious body.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page, said Femi Adesina has sold his soul to Satan, adding that the blood of the slain CAN Chairman is on his head and Buhari’s hands.

He said,

“Femi Adesina is morally bankrupt. Worse still he has sold his soul to Satan.

“How can a man who claims to be a Christian attempt to defend the indefensible & insult CAN?

“The blood of Rev. Andimi & every Christian killed by BH & the Fulani are on his hands & the hands of his boss.”