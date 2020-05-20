Adeniyi Johnson is Still Denying Cheating on Then-Wife Toyin Abraham

Adeniyi Johnson can’t seem to keep Toyin Abraham’s name out of his mouth. Or, at least, avoid questions relating to the marriage that crashed in 2015.

The actor sat down for her Instagram chat, in which he defended marrying Seyi Edun, a former friend of Toyin’s, who he was accused of having an affair with while still married to Toyin.

In this video, Adeniyi claims he was mere friends with Seyi and didn’t know they would eventually become partners.

Well, fans believe differently and have taken to social media to share a piece of their mind.

See the clip here, with the translation included as caption.

 

