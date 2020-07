Oh! to be part of the 1%.

Senator Ademola Adeleke just doled out a few millions to gift his daughter the perfect graduation present- a brand new car.

Nike Adeleke shared a picture of her ‘German Machine’ on her Instagram page, thanking her politician father for the largess.

“Graduation gift. THANK YOU DADDY!!! @ademolaadeleke_01 I love you”, she wrote.

