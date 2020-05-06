Adele Surprises Fans With Her Skinny Birthday Photo and She Looks Fabulous!

Adele turned 32 yesterday, and to celebrate the new milestone, she took to her Instagram to a rare full photo ever since word got out that she lost massive weight.

In the post, the singer showed off her new figure in a gorgeous black dress while thanking her friends and fans for their love and well wishes on her special day.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she captioned the post, adding, “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️”

Check her out below:

