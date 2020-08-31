Adele Shows off Snatched Waist and Svelte Figure in New Photo

Adele has that body and she is not afraid to show it off.

The singer and mother of one who has undergone immense transformation in the last year in terms of her looks, showed off a snatched waist and svelte figure for the gram.

The ‘Hello from the Other Side’ crooner wore a tiny bikini top and print pants with her hair in Bantu knots holding a carnival headdress in celebration of what would have been Notting Hill carnival but for the pandemic.

She captioned the stunning photo of herself,

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London”, Adele wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

