Adele Says She’s Not Ready to Release New Album Because ”Corona Ain’t Over”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Adele Says She’s Not Ready to Release New Album Because ”Corona Ain’t Over”

We will not be seeing a new Adele album anytime soon.

The 32-year-old made this clear after a fan asked about when we could expect new music. “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!”

And in true Adele fashion, she replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

This comes two years after she teased new new music on her 31st birthday and shortly after her split from husband Simon Konecki.

“This is 31…thank fucking god,” her Instagram caption read. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”

Meanwhile, check out her exchange with the fan below:

View this post on Instagram

5 ciders in 👌🏻

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Related Posts

Tonto Dikeh Loses Acquaintances to Coronavirus, Urges Fans to Stay Safe

June 28, 2020

D’banj Entertains Fans at a Private Event in Abuja Amid Rape Drama

June 28, 2020

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Calls Out Shane Dawson for ‘Sexualising Young Willow

June 28, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply