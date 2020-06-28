Adele Says She’s Not Ready to Release New Album Because ”Corona Ain’t Over”

We will not be seeing a new Adele album anytime soon.

The 32-year-old made this clear after a fan asked about when we could expect new music. “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!”

And in true Adele fashion, she replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

This comes two years after she teased new new music on her 31st birthday and shortly after her split from husband Simon Konecki.

“This is 31…thank fucking god,” her Instagram caption read. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”

Meanwhile, check out her exchange with the fan below:

