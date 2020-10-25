Adele Jokes About Her Weight Loss, Talks About Her Unfinished Album & More at First SNL Show

Adele’s first SNL show hosting was a massive success.

Last night, the 32-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer hosted the Saturday Night Live, marking her first time taking the stage as a host. “Hello, it’s me,” she began, referencing her smash 2015 hit “Hello.”

“My God, I’m absolutely thrilled to finally be hosting this show. Not only do I genuinely love this show, but it’s the show that broke my career in America, 12 long years ago. You see I was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Tina Fey, so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it. And well, the rest is now history,” she said. “Now, I don’t anything about American politics, I mean I’m British you know, and I don’t want to say anything too political, but I’ll just say this: Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything.”

She further explained why she wasn’t a musical guest, saying, “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ There’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs and this is all mine by the way.”

And about her weight loss, she said, “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose,” she said before taking a bow.

Watch her below: