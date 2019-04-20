Adele and Her Husband Simon Konecki Split Up After 7 Years Together

Adele and Simon Konecki are over.

According to the BBC, this was confirmed by representatives for the singer who said in a statement shared on Friday, that the pair are now “committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

The statement also added that they want privacy and will not make any further comment about this.

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012, and they married in secret in 2016, after five years of dating.

The singer made their wedding public for the first time in 2017, during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, where she thanked her “husband”.