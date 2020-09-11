Adekunle Gold’s Afropop Vol 1 is His Most Stream Album Ever!

Adekunle Gold’s latest body of work; ‘AfroPop Vol 1″, is receiving wild critical acclaim as it continues to rule the airwaves.

The singer and father of one, took to Twitter to state that just three short weeks since the album dropped, it has done better than his past albums.

Reveling in the success of Afropop Vol 1, Adekunle Gold tweeted;

“Only 3 weeks in and #AfroPopVol1 is already my most streamed Album ever!”

He also used the opportunity to mention that his wife, Simi’s latest project- ‘Restless’, will be dropping soon and it promises to be crazy.

