Adekunle Gold’s Afropop Vol 1 is His Most Stream Album Ever!

Adekunle Gold’s latest body of work; ‘AfroPop Vol 1″, is receiving wild critical acclaim as it continues to rule the airwaves.

The singer and father of one, took to Twitter to state that just three short weeks since the album dropped, it has done better than his past albums.

Reveling in the success of Afropop Vol 1, Adekunle Gold tweeted;

“Only 3 weeks in and #AfroPopVol1 is already my most streamed Album ever!”

Only 3 weeks in and #AfroPopVol1 is already my most streamed Album ever!

Keep streaming and sharing https://t.co/kB8PhPfUU6

All my love ❤️ — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) September 11, 2020

He also used the opportunity to mention that his wife, Simi’s latest project- ‘Restless’, will be dropping soon and it promises to be crazy.

Simi's Project will soon drop. Let me warn you in advance, IT IS FUCKING CRAZY! #RestlessII — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) September 11, 2020

