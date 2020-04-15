Adekunle Gold Writes Glowingly About Simi’s Songwriting Skill

Celebrity / Music

Adekunle Gold is one proud husband.

The iconic singer took to his Twitter last night to reveal that his wife Simi is currently writing a new song, and he is blown away by the work she has done so far.

“Watching Simi write this beautiful music and I am thanking God for blessing me with this woman,” he said in the tweet that has since garnered over 20, 000 likes.

And it was all the love we all needed during these trying times.

Check him out:

