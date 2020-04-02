Adekunle Gold Tells Fan Who Pit Him Against Asa: “Delete this!”

Adekunle Gold refuses to sit back and allow anyone pit him against those who inspired him.

Last night, the singer slammed a fan who, over-excitedly, asked for a sing off between Gold and the iconic singer, Asa.

“Adekunle Gold vs Asa. Challenge,” said the fan in the tweet, and Adekunle Gold shut it down quickly before anyone would encourage the battle that, always, degenerated into team rivalry.

See the exchange below:

