Adekunle Gold, his wife Simi and their baby bump are feeling the love this season.

The musician couple who are expecting their first couple together are giving in to PDA.

Adekunle Gold shared a beautiful caption-less photo of a sunset background featuring himself and his ‘Duduke’ crooner wife.

The pair got married in January 2019 and Simi announced her pregnancy via her ‘Duduke’ music video in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook