Adekunle Gold reveals parenting strategy

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has frowned at the popular saying that seems to encourage male children when they err or veer off track.

It’s not uncommon to hear parents and guardians say ‘Boys will always be boys’ when admonishing a young boy whenever he errs.

Instead of scolding the child, many have become used to throwing up the phrase to excuse the kid’s misdemeanours.

For Adekunle Gold, it is a lazy parenting strategy.

The singer who is obviously preparing for fatherhood after his wife Simi was spotted with baby bump at her recent show in Sierra Leone frowns at the saying.

Taking to twitter Monday morning, he advised parents to raise their children properly, whether male or female, all deserve to be properly trained without pampering one gender for another.

He tweeted:

“Boys will be boys” is a lazy parenting strategy. If you have a child, you have a responsibility to raise them properly.”