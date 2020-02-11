Adekunle Gold releases visuals for ‘Jore’ featuring Kizz Daniel [Watch]

The rather unusual music collaboration between Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel just got better after they dropped the visuals.

Not many music fans saw both stars successfully and melodiously merging their individual styles together for the up-tempo track Jore.

And now, Adekunle Gold has dropped the official music video of his latest single, which serves as the first official output for the year, with capable vocal support from the president of Flyboi Inc, Kizz Daniel.

The song was produced by Major Bangz and Pheelz while the colorful video was shot and directed by Aje Filmworks.

Check out the sleek visual for Jore below: