Adekunle Gold is the Cover Star of Queer-Centred Magazine, Nigerians Drag Simi

Adekunle Gold is the cover star of Quazar Magazine, a platform which is famous for centering queer creativity.

Celebrating the feat, Adekunle Gold directed fans to the exclusive editorial about his feature in the LGBTQ magazine.

This reveal came moments after his wife, Simi, hopped on the app to apologise for her previous homophobic comments.

“I see how things we say, even without meaning to can encourage prejudice. Your life is bigger, by far than my pride. So, I’m really, really sorry”, she tweeted, adding that it took learning about the near-death experience of a queer person for her to realise how dangerous her previous stance was and how she night have enabled homophobia in Nigeria.

At first Nigerians accepted her apology, until Adekunle Gold’s queer cover photo surfaced and many people realised then why she actually apologised.

Coincidence ? How convenient is it that when Simi gave her apology, Adekunle Gold is in a magazine centered around queer creatives ? pic.twitter.com/NgZCOXJSq8 — ebele. (@ebelee_) August 3, 2020

This is very upsetting. The possibility that Simi could really have rendered an apology because Adekunle Gold was gonna be in a queer magazine is disgusting to say the least. What a coincidence . — ebele. (@ebelee_) August 3, 2020

lmfao Simi really apologized to the queer community because her husband is featured in a queer magazine. — baby gay (@vincentdesmond_) August 3, 2020

So AG baby is covering a queer magazine for August..wow — theboysboy (@StallionComan) August 3, 2020

