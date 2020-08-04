Adekunle Gold is the Cover Star of Queer-Centred Magazine, Nigerians Drag Simi

Adekunle Gold is the cover star of Quazar Magazine, a platform which is famous for centering queer creativity.

Celebrating the feat, Adekunle Gold directed fans to the exclusive editorial about his feature in the LGBTQ magazine.

This reveal came moments after his wife, Simi, hopped on the app to apologise for her previous homophobic comments.

“I see how things we say, even without meaning to can encourage prejudice. Your life is bigger, by far than my pride. So, I’m really, really sorry”, she tweeted, adding that it took learning about the near-death experience of a queer person for her to realise how dangerous her previous stance was and how she night have enabled homophobia in Nigeria.

At first Nigerians accepted her apology, until Adekunle Gold’s queer cover photo surfaced and many people realised then why she actually apologised.

