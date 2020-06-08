Adekunle Gold Celebrates the Arrival of Their Daughter: “Joy Like a River!”

Adekunle Gold is thankful.

The singer has showed up on social media for the first time since his wife, the singer Simi, announced the arrival of their first child together – a daughter — who they have named Adejare Kosoko.

“It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love,” said Simi, adding, “Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020.”

And she posted the glimpse of the child with her husband.

Now, Adekunle Gold has let everyone know just how happy he is since the arrival of their child. “Joy like a river,” he tweeted, and fans are wishing him all the best.

