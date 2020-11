Adeboye reveals how Nigeria survived COVID-19

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, has said that Nigeria was saved from the calamity of COVID-19 because it cried out to God.

In a sermon, the revered clergyman said that God had mercy on Nigeria concerning COVID-19 because he saw that the country had no resources.

“They thought COVID-19 was going to finish us all, everybody began to panic. A friend of mine asked me, what is it that you people did in Nigeria?

“I said my daddy told me that only those whose time have come will die and God looked down from heaven and saw that we had nothing, no resources and we prayed.

“I told him our secret is we cried to God for mercy. God showed us mercy. God have mercy on me! – In everything, give thanks. Give thanks before you begin to call on Him. Thank Him for what He has been doing in the past.

Why should you give thanks? Because it is the will of God,” he said.

He also had a word of advice to those going through certain situations, urging them to be thankful to God.

“Why? Because He is the Beginning and the Ending. If He says it will be well with you, it will be well. Ask Joseph! Give thanks particularly for knowing Jesus. If you have not given your life to Jesus Christ, there is trouble ahead. If you have given your life, l can assure you that your tomorrow will be alright,” he added.

