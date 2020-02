Adeboye leads protest against Insecurity [Photos]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday led a massive protest against the escalating insecurity across the country.

Sunday’s protest was particularly against the constant killing of Christians in the North and other parts of the country.

Adeboye and the protesters started the march at about 11am shortly after the church service at RCCG’s National Headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

In an escalation of violence this year, Boko Haram had a few weeks ago beheaded the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi.

Reacting to Andimi’s execution the Christian Association of Nigeria accused the Buhari-led federal government of colluding with Boko Haram to kill Christians.

CAN then called for three days of prayer and fasting over the growing threat to Nigerian Christians and the entire security situation in the country.

