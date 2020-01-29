Adeboye Brags About Telling Son to Fire His Secretary, and Nigerians Drag Him

Pastor E.A. Adeboye is catching a lot of flak on social media after his official handle tweeted how he got his son’s secretary fired.

According to the preacher, his son was too excited about resuming work because of his secretary, and Adeboye thought this was the ‘devil’ way of ruining his son’s marriage.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage,” he said.

Then he went into a long drivel about how his son must protect his marriage from ‘crushes’, that married men must never have female confidantes who aren’t their wives, and so on and so forth. See the thread here.

Nigerians didn’t find his misogyny funny, and they are currently dragging him for filth.

Check out some of the reactions below:

So… The secretary, who probably did nothing other than exist to warrant the attention, lost her job cuz your son has a wandering eye. Interesting. https://t.co/rLqc1m3PRN — Teni baby! (@t3niola) January 29, 2020

Don’t hire a female secretary if you want to avoid temptation. Send your female staff home if their panty lines are showing. Fire your female secretary if you find her attractive. Women always have to pay for the excesses of men, even in the work place. — Nerve Bender (@okemzuruoke) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn't control the ecstasy of working around her.

An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, "More grace to Daddy." I don't understand, grace to fire more innocent people?? — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 29, 2020

If a Feminist says. "Men are scum, they can't hold their sexual urges" Una go complain. But Pastor Adeboye instead of telling His Son to Man up and bury his sexual urges. Told his boy to sack a staff for merely existing. U lot are defending it. Low quality men🤝 hypocrisy — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) January 29, 2020

I'm not even surprised people are defending Pastor Adeboye.

It's the norm.

Nigerians will contort themselves into unbelievable positions b4 they'll admit any fault in their religious leaders. Let me catch u idiots tweeting about the oppression of the poor again on this app. — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) January 29, 2020