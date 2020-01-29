Adeboye Brags About Telling Son to Fire His Secretary, and Nigerians Drag Him

Pastor E.A. Adeboye is catching a lot of flak on social media after his official handle tweeted how he got his son’s secretary fired.

According to the preacher, his son was too excited about resuming work because of his secretary, and Adeboye thought this was the ‘devil’ way of ruining his son’s marriage.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage,” he said.

Then he went into a long drivel about how his son must protect his marriage from ‘crushes’, that married men must never have female confidantes who aren’t their wives, and so on and so forth. See the thread here.

Nigerians didn’t find his misogyny funny, and they are currently dragging him for filth.

