Adeboye backs #EndSARS protesters

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has finally given his blessings to the #EndSARS protests against police brutality sweeping through the country.

Adeboye made this known in a tweet on Wednesday evening as youths continue to occupy th streets in major cities.

His reaction comes about four days after Twitter users dragged him for not joining the #EndSARS protests.

The respected cleric tweeted, “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive.

“I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

Thousands of youths have been protesting against the extrajudicial killings by policemen perpetrated mostly by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the protesters are not ready to retreat or surrender.

