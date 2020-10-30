Adanma Ohakim Advocates for Revision of School Curriculum to Show Mother’s Work Too

Abuja based entrepreneur and CEO of Lynn Whole Foods, Adanma Ohakim, has called out teachers, school owners and the education board for a revision of schools’ curriculum to fit present day realities.

The daughter of a former Imo State Governor Ohakim, took to her Instagram page to pass the salient message to everyone in charge of children’s education.

Adanma had shared that while listening in on her son’s online class, she saw the part where his teacher taught the kids that the role of fathers is to provide for the family while mothers are duty-bound to domestic affairs only.

Taking to her Instagram story, Adanma Ohakim wrote;

“I sat in on my son’s online class a few days ago and apparently this is what he is supposed to grow up learning,” the mother of three wrote, adding that she responded to the lesson by telling the teacher that mothers also work.

“Nothing wrong with cooking and washing but can school curriculums adjust these roles to portray mothers as doing more than washing and cleaning? Stop causing problems for families where the women want to do more than cooking and washing because these kids have been taught otherwise,” she wrote.

She went further to state that;

“I had a conversation with his teacher the next day. I was seriously wondering how her role as teacher in a school doesnt count as work and if she wasnt supporting her family with her salary. Most of her response ended with “it’s true o” she added.

