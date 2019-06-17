Adamawa Poly May be Shut over Discovery of Arms

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is on the verge of shutting down the state polytechnic in Yola over the alleged discovery of arms in the mosque inside the school premises.

This comes after a non-academic staff had last week drawn the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the matter without informing the chief security officer (CSO) of the school, Guardian writes.

Further investigations revealed that the arms were relocated when the CSO discovered and reported to the rector, Professor Ibrahim Umar.

The school management then shut the mosque as tension was gathering in the school campus, to ensure that the matter did get to the public.

Prof. Umar admitted the closure of the mosque, but denied arms discovery inside it.

“It is true that the mosque inside the polytechnic in Yola has been closed for now. This is because the school management discovered that some people were coming from outside the school to sleep inside the mosque,” he stated.

On the first day the rector resumed duty, there was bloody clash between Muslim and Christian students, which reportedly left one person dead and many others injured.