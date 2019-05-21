Adamawa Police Arrest Vulture, Owner

The Police in Adamawa state have arrested a vulture and its owner over suspicion of terrorist activity.

Adamu, Madaki, the Commissioner of Police in the state said the arrest of the vulture and its owner in Maiha was due to numerous complaints received from neighbours of the bird.

The complainant reportedly said, “the last time someone brought three vultures into Maiha, the area was, a few days later, invaded by insurgents.”

Mr Madaki said since the community seemed to be ‘disturbed’ by the presence of the vulture, he advised the man to lodge a complaint with the Divisional Police Officer in Maiha.

This, he said eventually led to the arrest of the duo.

He said the police “were used to such types of complaints and had no option than to investigate to ascertain its credibility.”

“So, we want to ascertain what the vulture is meant for,” Mr Madaki said.

Adamawa State, and much of the north-east has been ravaged by the nefarious activities of Boko Haram and other Islamist militants over the past decade.

Many have been killed and communities sacked despite the claim by the Nigerian government that the terrorists had been technically defeated.