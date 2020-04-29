Adamawa governor, Fintiri, loses mother

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Adamawa governor, Fintiri, loses mother

Hajiya Fatimah Badami, mother of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, died Wednesday at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, after a protracted illness, according to a statement from the Adamawa State Government.

The statement signed by the Director-General of Media and Communication, Government House, Mr Solomon Kumangar, said she is survived by Governor Fintiri, four grandchildren, siblings and other relations.

“Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire State. She was a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian and devout Muslim,” the statement said.

It added:

“The Governor has taken the death in his stride but will require the prayers of all citizens for God to grant the mother peaceful repose while granting him the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

,

Related Posts

Buhari appoints dead ex-Lawmaker to Federal Character Commission

April 29, 2020

Senate approves Buhari’s N850bn loan request

April 29, 2020

Trump calls Buhari over COVID-19

April 29, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *