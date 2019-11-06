Adamawa Gov pays Minimum Wage

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Tuesday directed implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage for state and local government workers.

The governor gave the directive while launching the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Toungo, headquarters of Toungo Local Government.

He stressed that his administration would pay the minimum wage as he promised, following conclusion of negotiations between the government and Labour union.

The governor’s spokesman, Solomon Kumangar, issued a statement Tuesday and passed it to reporters at the capital, Yola.

The statement said: “Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed that payment of the new national minimum wage should commence from November 2019. This order covers state civil servants as well as local government employees.”

On the rural roads project, the governor said his administration had taken holistic approach to enhance rural transformation.