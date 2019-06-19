Adam Sandler’s ‘Murder Mystery’ Film Breaks Netflix Record

Complex is reporting that Murder Mystery film garnered more than 30 million views in a three-day span, marking the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original film.

According to the media house, the comedy, written by James Vanderbilt and starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, follows an NYC cop (Sandler) and his hairdresser wife (Aniston), as they attempt to solve a murder that occurred on a yacht. Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, and Terence Stamp also costarred.

While Netflix is famous for hiding their stats, they revealed that Murder Mystery was streamed on 13.38 million accounts in the U.S. and Canada, and racked in 17.5 million international views across countries like German, Spain, Italy, and France.

Murder Mystery is part of Sandler’s eight-movie deal with Netflix.