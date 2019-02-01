Adam Levine Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Halftime Performance Controversy

Adam Levine has finally spoken up days before his band Maroon 5’s appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime stage.

According to THR, the singer sat down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier on Thursday to preview the group’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunda, and also to explain his decision to sign on for it in the face of some controversy.

“The spectacle is the music,” he said. “The way that we speak and emote is through the music. So the curation of the show and putting it together and that whole process of figuring out what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it, that is all being centered around the music.”

He also had a message for those that might feel as if their voice isn’t being heard. “They will be [heard] — that’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything,” he said. “I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades of doing this. So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to keep on doing what we do, hopefully without becoming politicians to make people understand, ‘We got you.'”

He also said he’s “beyond proud” of the finished product and that he’s “never been more excited in my life,”

“You know, I think when you look back on every Super Bowl halftime show, it is this insatiable urge to hate a little bit,” he explained. “I am not in the right profession if I can’t handle a bit of controversy. It is what it is. We expected it. We would like to move on from it and speak through the music,” he said.

Maroon 5 will be joined onstage by former Outkast member Big Boi and rapper Travis Scott when the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots face off in the NFL’s biggest game.