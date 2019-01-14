Adaeze Yobo Celebrates As Her Marvelous Nanny Edna Comes Home

Nanny Edna is back and Adaeze Yobo finally breathes in relief.

The former beauty queen took to her Instagram today to inform her fans that life was not easy all this time the nanny was on holiday, and now that Edna is back, Yobo can’t wait to catch up on sleep. And also to recuperate.

Running a home is not an easy thing when you do it alone.

Read her fun note below:

“…when the kid’s nanny is back and you begin to shine again 🤣💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 But for real, God bless all the good nannies out there 🤦🏽‍♀️ it’s not easy atall. I fought with my Kids everyday and at some point when they walk past me, i eye them 😏. Waking up 5am everyday wasn’t just the issue, its the fact that i have to sit, watch & remind jayden to put each spoon of food in his mouth for almost 2hours before going to school. Oh! Then there’s Lexine! small Lexine, she showed me pepper 😭 her bedtime went from 9/10 to 12/1am then she’ll ask for 3 different types of food and end up with just milk. i cant explain what i went through for 10days 🤣 I thought of pinching them secretly so madam will not catch me 😐 Thank God Edna is back 🤦🏽‍♀️ everything is back to normal, I’m ok! the kids are ok. #thanksforNOTasking 😅 Infact, we’re back loving each other as you can see. Gloryyyy! 🙌🏽 #earlymorningrant Good morning Lovers 😚”