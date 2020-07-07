Ada Karl Laments Not Being Able to Access US-Based Online Services From Nigeria

Ada Karl believes that Nigeria’s notorious internet-based criminal record is the reason why many companies in the United States banned people from accessing their services from Nigeria.

The actress shared her disappointment on Instagram after unsuccessfully trying to log onto a platform., and she noted that most of her dealings are done online whenever she is home.

“Monkey dey tiff…baboon dey suffer,” she captioned her post, adding, “This is what #Legit pple like us have to go through bcos of many crooks who have spoilt our name.”

She continued, “Almost half of my daily online activities are linked to US & I can’t even access most from Nigeria….I have to rely on my sisters in the States to run my life.”

See her post below:

