Ada Karl Laments Not Being Able to Access US-Based Online Services From Nigeria

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Ada Karl Laments Not Being Able to Access US-Based Online Services From Nigeria

Ada Karl believes that Nigeria’s notorious internet-based criminal record is the reason why many companies in the United States banned people from accessing their services from Nigeria.

The actress shared her disappointment on Instagram after unsuccessfully trying to log onto a platform., and she noted that most of her dealings are done online whenever she is home.

“Monkey dey tiff…baboon dey suffer,” she captioned her post, adding, “This is what #Legit pple like us have to go through bcos of many crooks who have spoilt our name.”

She continued, “Almost half of my daily online activities are linked to US & I can’t even access most from Nigeria….I have to rely on my sisters in the States to run my life.”

See her post below:

 

Related Posts

Madonna

Madonna Shares Topless Photo on Instagram

July 7, 2020

Chris Hemsworth Reveals He’s Ready to Dive into Wrestling World as He Preps for Hulk Hogan Biopic

July 7, 2020

Mercy Eke Celebrates Her 1.5 Million Instagram Followers With Stunning Photo

July 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply