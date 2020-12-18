Ada Ehi’s Album “Born of God” is Beautifully Conceptualized Message

Singer, songwriter and performing artiste Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, popularly known by the stage name Ada releases her fifth studio album, ”BORN OF GOD’.

With her creative sound being gospel pop complemented by a unique blend of afro-pop and electric dance, the sixteen-track album is a cascade of melodies heralded in a melange of uplifting sounds. In ‘Born of God’, Ada outdoes herself with a balance of engaging rhythms littered by the prominence of drums; and creating a spiritual atmosphere that underlies a resonant passion felt throughout her album. According to her: ‘It’s the slowest album I have ever made. I didn’t want to lose the origin of my audience and I didn’t want it to be perceived only as a worship album’.

The charismatic singer catered to practically everyone’s sound choices in her new body of work; that way, people can find their personal messages in their sound favourites: ‘I want to pass the message of faith, hope and love. I really wanted to inspire hope, especially with a year like 2020 where people aren’t sure of where they’re going with the coronavirus pandemic and all. People are unsure whether to be excited or not for the coming year so I hope I have been able to inspire people with this new album and wish that people find their soundtracks within the album’.

Once again, with ‘BORN OF GOD’, Ada has checked all the boxes and has set a standard of excellence in gospel music. While ‘BORN OF GOD, the album, is out today, Friday, December 18, 2020.

Ada is also hosting a YouTube live session at 6pm WAT.

See the album here and below:

