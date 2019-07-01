Actress Zoe Kravitz Marries Karl Glusman Again in France

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot in a secret ceremony earlier this year, and yesterday, the couple celebrated their new life together in the presence of family and friends.

And some of those who stepped out for the event include Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley; couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson; Denzel Washington; Annabelle Wallis; Chris Pine; and Jason Momoa, among others. Of course, the bride’s famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, were also in attendance.

Shortly after, Lenny Kravitz later took to Instagram to post a photo of himself embracing his daughter at the romantic event, with several notable names offering their congrats in the comments section. “Congratulations baby!!!” wrote Jennifer Lopez, while Penelope Cruz added, “I could cry.”

See his post below: