Actress Wumi Toriola Calls Out Director Laide Olabanji for Sexual Misconduct

Busola Dakolo spoke her truth and now many people have taken to their social media to reveal how they have survived abusive men who hold position of power.

The latest drama started when director Laide Olabanji took to his Instagram clown Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who was recently called out by Dakolo for rape. And while any people laughed at the trolling, actress Wumi Toriola hopped into the comment section to call out the filmmaker for sexual misconduct.

“You are not an Ambassador for say NO TO RAPE, I put it to you that you are a culprit and does not deserve to put mouth in matters pertaining to RAPE,” she wrote, adding, “Some will say, ”what if he has changed, or repented??? yes he might have but he should have either kept his cool because some of us the victims won’t FORGET.”

She continued, “I am angry he is thinking he is right @laideolabanji pls pull down the video sir, you are not worthy by all standards to make jest when you are the owner of the table sir.”

The filmmaker had yet to respond to the accusation as at press time. See her post below: