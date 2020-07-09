Actress Wema Sepetu Accuses Diamond Platnumz of Domestic Violence

Wema Sepetu has accused Diamond Olatnumz of vicious abuse.

The Tanzanian actress, who, dated the singer between 2012 and 2014, sat down for an interview in which she alleged that he viciously assaulted her, leaving her with injuries.

“He would beat me up thoroughly. Ironically, I loved it when he battered me, I just don’t know why that was the case,” she said, per Nairobi News. “But, I remember he would pamper me after assaulting me, and, I think I loved it because he’d give me attention after the battering.”

Sepetu continued in the interview, “Honestly speaking, I miss being beaten up by him, a lot. I remember there was a day he saw a suggestive message on my phone. Out of anger, he gave me a hard slap on the cheek.”

“My siblings came to know that I was a victim of domestic abuse. They pleaded with me to leave him, but I told them that they should leave me alone as I was enjoying being beaten up by him,” said Wema.

The singer had yet to address the accusation as at press time.

