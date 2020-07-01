Actress Victoria Kolawole Gets Into a Messy Brawl With Colleague on Set

A new video has surfaced showing the moment Victoria Kolawole got into a messy verbal fight with a colleague on the set of a video.

From the clip leaked by a witness at the scene, the drama started after the other woman dismissed Kolawole as rude, and despite the efforts by their team to quell the conflict, both women short insults at each other, stood in each other’s face, and things would have gotten physical if they weren’t, thankfully, pulled away from each other.

This sad video has stirred a heated conversation on social media. However, Kolawole had yet to address it as at press time.

See it below:

called her rude on a movie set

