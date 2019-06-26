Actress Venita Akpofure’s 5-Year-Old Marriage Reportedly Packs Up

SDK has confirmed that Venita Akpofure’s marriage to Terna Tarks has packed up.

According to the blogger, the actress endured years of domestic violence and finally, this February, she took her children and moved out of Tarka’s family home, and has since been struggling to make ends meet.

A source familiar with the situation told the blogger:

”Aside from the frequent beatings she received, there was no money in the home and the kids could not even go to school, they were broke and stuck with each other at home fighting from Morning till night. She was not allowed to work and he could not meet up with the finances and things just went from bad to worse to serious beatings. Family and friends have rallied around her and gave her their support when she became depressed and whilst some friends gave her accommodation, her parents in the UK asked her to send the kids over so that she could find her feet. She has presently moved into her own accommodation after squatting with friends and is now looking for Jobs to survive.”

Venita, who was married to Tarka for five years and had two kids with him, had yet to respond to this as at press time: