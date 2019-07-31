Actress Venita Akpofure and Show Host Elozonam are the New BBNaija Housemates

Yesterday, Big Brother accomplished his #BBNaijaTwist by introducing two new housemates who turned out to be actress Venita Akpofure and show shout Elozonam.

The duo entered the housemate in a dramatic fashion, stirring excitement and nerves among housemates who have been enduring or enjoying each other’s company all these weeks.

Asked what the energy she has brings to the house, Venita sais she has a big personality and promises to bring a blend of confusion and fun and drama; while plans a surprising treat for the housemates.

Check out the videos of their entry below:

