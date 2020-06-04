Actress Sylvia Oluchi Accuses Filmmaker Lancelot Imaseun of Sexual Misconduct

Sylvia Oluchi has bravely come forward with her own story: the actress has accused filmmaker Lancelot Imaseun of sexual misconduct.

According to Pulse.Ng, Oluchi called out the filmmaker in a group chat called Filmic, in which she detailed how Imaseun viciously assaulted her in 2008.

She wrote:

“When we were filming Bent Arrows back in 2008 in Abuja. You told be to come to your room in the hotel after shoot at night (we were all camped in the same hotel). You made some moves, when I refused, you physically pinned me to the bed and shoved your tongue down my mouth while squeezing my boobs.”

In another chat with a friend, Oluchi repeated her story, and noted that she burst into tears while the assault was going on and that it was her tears that forced the abuser off her body. “Why are you crying,” she recalled what he told her at that time, “is it because of this small touch that I’m touching you?”

When Pulse.NG reached out to Oluchi for comment, she stood firm by her story.

See the screenshots from the conversations, as shared by the outlet:

