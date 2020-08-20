Actress Stacey Dash’s Ex-Husband Says He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her

Stacey Dash’s estranged husband, Jeffrey Marty, has alleged that he was hypnotized into marrying the Cluesless actress her two years ago.

Recall that the couple wedded on April 6, 2018, only 10 days after they had met, and separated last year.

And in their report, TMZ said that Marty, who is a lawyer, filed court documents in response to a divorce petition from Stacey, asking the judge to annul their marriage, which Stacey herself has yet to indicate she is opposed to.

He further claimed that Stacey’s pastor put “serious religious pressure on him,” adding that they only got made the move when the pastor “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God’s will” that they get married.

Marty continued, saying that he was under the influence of “hypnotic prayer techniques.” While he didn’t elaborate on what hypnotism he was apparently controlled by, Dash’s legal team said he wasn’t acting particularly strange on the day of the wedding.

This messy update comes one year after Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence against Marty.

We can’t wait to see how it pans out.

