Actress-Singer Lady Gaga Will Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga has been tapped to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The actress-singer who released the album Chromatica earlier this year, shared this awesome news on her Instagram page on Thursday, and this will mark her first return to the VMAs stage since 2013.

And all of this comes after she and Ariana Grande raked in nine nominations each for the awards, with their collaboration “Rain on Me” up for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography.

Gaga is also up for artist of the year and best quarantine performance for “Smile” from One World: Together at Home.

