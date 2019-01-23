Princess Shyngle has taken to her Instagram to speak about how much she hates her curvaceous body.

According to the Lagos-based Gambian actress, she hates her body because she now sees being sexy as a sort of a curse.

“Being sexy is a fucking curse,” she wrote, although she did not share the reasoning behind such strong statement. She further added, “At this point, I literally hate my body.”

This comes weeks after she shut down claims that she attempted to take her life.

Recall that news of the alleged suicide attempt surfaced in December after the actress was found unconscious at her residence in Lekki, Lagos, and was rushed to the Vedic Life Care Hospital.

A neighbour who revealed the news to blogs claimed that Shyngle overdosed on bleaching agent. But the actress later said she only suffered a relapse. “I didn’t try to take my life. I have been open about my battle with depression,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “I had a relapse and a nervous breakdown which landed me in the hospital. I never took anything.”

Now, she is speaking about her body.

See the disturbing post below: