Actress Shyngle Lampoons Her Colleagues: ‘We’re Recycling the Same Boyfriends’

Princess Shyngle has taken to her Instagram to call out her colleague in the Nigerian movie industry.

Posting on her page, the Zambian actress who resides in Lagos, claimed that she and her colleagues are all recycling the same men, that it is why the older actresses have beef with the younger stars.

“All of us actresses are recycling and dating the same boyfriends,” she wrote, adding, “Now I understand why the old actresses don’t like most of the new and upcoming actresses.”

She further hinted a diabolical trend within the said cycle. “Abeg I don’t want to be an actress anymore before they use voodoo finish my life.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below: