Actress Ruby Rose Tells Why She Left ‘Batwoman’ Role

Ruby Rose has explained why she left her historical role in the CW’s Batwoman series after just one season

Variety had reported that her exit was spurned by an internal friction stemming from her unhappiness with the long hours she was spending on set. Also, there was a report that one of the factors that led to her exit was an emergency back surgery she underwent after an accident occurred during a stunt on-set in 2019.

Now, she has sat down with the folks at EW and explained that the injury wasn’t really what led to her exit, but rather returning to set so shortly after it happened.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” Rose told the outlet. “But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”

“It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she continued. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

She however is fully in support of the actress who will assume the next Batwoman role–Javicia Leslie. “I think she definitely knows what she’s doing and she seems fantastic,” Rose said. “I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I’m just really stoked and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”

Check out the rest of the interview here.

