Actress Ruby Rose Steps Away From ‘Batwoman’ TV Series

Ruby Rose has announced that she is leaving the CW drama series, Batwoman, and would not appear in season 2.

The actress did not explain the reason for her departure, and sources told Variety Rose’s decision had nothing to do with injuries she sustained last year while performing stunts.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement, per Complex. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Rose was cast as the titular character/Kate Kane in 2018 for the Arrowverse crossover. She later signed on for the stand-alone Batwoman series shortly after, which saw her portray the first LGBTQ superhero to lead a live-action TV show.

Reacting to her departure, The CW, Warner Bros., and Berlanti Productions thanked Rose for her time on the show and confirmed they would move forward with the series with a new star.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months,” the studios and network said in a joint statement.