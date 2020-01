Ronke Tiamiyu has taken to her social media to apologise for masturbating on her Snapchat.

According to the Nollywood actress, she mistakenly shared the video on New Year’s eve, adding that this isn’t a good start for her this 2020.

“Those who saw the explicit post that got out of my snap, I’m sorry if you find that offensive,” she said, adding, “[I] had no intentions of posting such as it was deleted immediately.”

