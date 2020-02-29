Actress Renée Zellweger Accepts Courage Award

Congratulations to Renée Zellweger!

According to THR, the actress returned to the spotlight, two weeks after her win at the Oscars, for a cause close to her heart.

The event reportedly was called “An Unforgettable Evening” and it serves as the flagship fundraiser for Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Zellweger headlined as the evening’s Courage Award winner, an honour that came with a glass trophy and tribute from close friend Rita Wilson, a veteran honorary chair of the event. It was Wilson who explained how they settled on their selection.

And accepting her award, Zellweger paid respect to Wilson, a breast cancer survivor, by praising her grace through her cancer diagnosis and aggressive treatment protocol.

She said:

“Your humor and gratitude through it all and that you chose to publicly share your experiences by not knowing how that might affect your life going forward before racing as soon as possible to rejoin your Broadway show, is an exemplary act of courage. You didn’t know what the future held with your diagnosis or in sharing your story to encourage others to trust their intuition about their bodies and seek a second opinion or in returning to your very public work. In each case you leapt with faith to do what you felt was necessary anyway and I admire you.”