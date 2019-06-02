Actress Regina Daniels’ Mum Cries Out After Delta Police Arrested Her Son

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Actress Regina Daniels’ Mum Cries Out After Delta Police Arrested Her Son

Rita Daniels, the mother of actress Regina Daniels, has called the attention of Nigerians to the disturbing activities of the Nigerian Police Force in Delta State.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rita revealed that same crops of officers always arrest her son Lawrence, just like they did today.

According to Rita, Lawrence was taking some friends to the airport when the officers pulled them other. Words were exchanged, and the officers arrested and cuffed him.

“Every time they keep arresting my children,” said Rita in the video. “This is [the] fourth time. They keep harassing them. What wrong have I done to them? Can’t my children go out again?”

The video has sparked outrage on social media. However, the police had yet to address this as at press time.

See it below:

Related Posts

Dabota Lawson Shares First Video of Her New Home

June 4, 2019

CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: Jenifer Lopez Bags CFDA Fashion Icon Award

June 4, 2019

Serena Williams Makes Forbes List of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women

June 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *