Rachel Okonkwo has been thrown into mourning following the death of her beloved mother.

The Nollywood actress shared news of her mother’s passing on Instagram, stating that her world is shattered.

Okonkwo who rose to prominence for her role in the movie, ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ wrote in a heartbreaking post,

“My world is shattered. My life is crumbled. RIP mama Nkoli. Wherein do I start from”.

