Actress Queen Wokoma’s Marriage Packs Up After One Year

Queen Wokoma’s marriage to Prince Kalade Allison is over.

Allison revealed this yesterday in an Instagram post in which he appealed to the public to respect their decision. I believe this is the best decision, peace is priceless and no man wants to die before his time,” he said in the post.

He continued: “I am by this notice formally letting the general public know that Queen Wokoma is no longer my wife pending our final annulment (divorce). I wish her and whoever she intends to spend the rest of her life with the best in the future.”

And while he didn’t share the reason for the dissolution of their union, he hinted that things didn’t end well for them. “#PeaceIsPriceless,” he included in the post.

Wokoma had yet to address this as at press time.