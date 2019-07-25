Actress Queen Wokoma’s Ex-Husband Posts Suicidal Note on Instagram

Prince Kada Allison, the ex-husband of actress Queen Wokoma, has shared a disturbing post on his Instagram in which he hinted at suicide.

Last month, he revealed that his marriage to the actress had packed up after one year. Now, he shared a suicide note which essentially is a letter to his family, telling Queen not to ‘pass the hate’ she has for him unto their son.

He continued:

I will always love you son, I’m sorry I can’t be here no more for you, when you grow up always remember all I told you. Be all the things I wasn’t, be strong, be appreciative, be close to God, don’t let anything in this life change you from whom you are, always be you @babyxavierofficial I ddid so many things to make sure you have the life you have today, don’t forget that, be content and strive hard to be great, @queenwokoma please do not pass the hate you have for me to my son, teach him how to love, make him understand that his father truly love him and would do anything to make him happy. I have lost everything but I give God all the glory, I’m the looser and you won. Mummy I’m so sorry for doing this but thank God I already gave you a grandson that looks so much like me and I’m sure you will always remember me each time you see him. God bless you all. My life has to end here, no one should mourn me, just bury me and continue living your lives. To all my friends, political and corporate I’m sso sorry, this is how God decided to reward me for serving him, I bless him and await my personal section with him to know why he said old things are passed away yet still visits us with our own sins.. #deathisinevictable #mytimehascome #suicide #nooneshouldbeblamed

See the since-deleted note here.